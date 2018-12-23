Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF) stake by 60% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 100,000 shares with $1.55M value, down from 250,000 last quarter. Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) now has $5.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 1.03 million shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 34.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.77% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms

Among 6 analysts covering Grafton Group PLC (LON:GFTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Grafton Group PLC had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of GFTU in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 23 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 11. The stock of Grafton Group plc Grafton Units (LON:GFTU) has “Add” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Numis Securities. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Grafton Group plc Grafton Units (LON:GFTU) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, October 3. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, July 11. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 960 target in Wednesday, November 14 report. See Grafton Group plc Grafton Units (LON:GFTU) latest ratings:

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.51 billion GBP. The Company’s Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. It also operates in plumbers merchanting business.

The stock decreased 2.09% or GBX 13.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 633.5. About 572,535 shares traded or 16.54% up from the average. Grafton Group plc Grafton Units (LON:GFTU) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) stake by 400,000 shares to 650,000 valued at $9.20M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 850,000 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) was raised too.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on March, 4. YPF’s profit will be $132.63M for 9.57 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad Anonima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.16% negative EPS growth.

