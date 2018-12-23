Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 78.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 2.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80 million, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 7.18 million shares traded or 40.52% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 53.06% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by 2.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 1,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,436 shares of the building products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.92M, up from 67,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $106.44. About 842,232 shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 29.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $626.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 400,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NOG’s profit will be $63.98M for 2.99 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BioTime Announces Distribution of AgeX Therapeutics Shares – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “InspireMD Announces Publication of Meta-Analysis Citing Benefits of Next Generation Mesh-Covered Carotid Stent Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K General Moly, Inc For: Dec 12 – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Record Fourth Quarter Dividend of $0.17 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Northern Oil & Gas had 10 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wunderlich maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 20 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 8. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 15 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 22 analysts covering Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Acuity Brands Inc. had 73 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 21 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, August 16. Oppenheimer maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) on Tuesday, December 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, October 4. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) rating on Thursday, October 6. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $286 target. TH Capital downgraded the shares of AYI in report on Friday, January 27 to “Sell” rating. The rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Sell” on Friday, January 27. Credit Agricole initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, September 1.

More important recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Reports Record Quarterly and Full-Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Goldman Sachs: Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) Risk-Reward Profile Has Turned Unfavorable – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acuity Brands – there’s more upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AtriusTM Assets Solution Provides Asset Tracking and Management Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $386.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool (NYSE:ITW) by 6,189 shares to 94,767 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) by 127,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,388 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold AYI shares while 140 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 38.02 million shares or 4.73% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset invested in 25,795 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The owns 66,794 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C reported 1.51M shares stake. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 448,599 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Raymond James & Assoc owns 21,685 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 7,106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 1,811 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 7,700 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc reported 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 24,800 were reported by Pointstate L P. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 4,069 shares.