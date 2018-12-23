Serenity (SRNT) registered 3.37% step up on December 22-23

It was good day for Serenity (SRNT), as it jumped by $0.00110114369999999 or 3.37%, touching $0.0337684068. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Serenity (SRNT) is looking for the $0.03714524748 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0609315890973051. The highest price was $0.0337684068 and lowest of $0.0306281081 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0326672631. It last traded at Yobit exchange. Aproximately 461 SRNT worth $12 was traded.

For a month, Serenity (SRNT) tokens went up 190.11% from $0.01164 for coin. For 100 days SRNT is up 161.57% from $0.01291. It traded at $0.02375 200 days ago. It has 400.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/01/2018. The Crypto SRNT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Serenity is a blockchain platform that protects the interests of traders and investors. The platform ensures security of traders’ funds by placing them on Serenity smart contracts. The contract is created and structured to ensure that funds transfer proceed only by the mutual consent of the trader and the broker. If a conflict occurs, Serenity can mediate in the transaction.

For the decision to be transparent and legitimate, Serenity records digital signatures of broker-trader interactions in blockchain. This technology reduces commonly associated financial risks for traders in any part of the world.