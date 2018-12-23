POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC ST HELIER OR (OTCMKTS:POYYF) had an increase of 12.02% in short interest. POYYF’s SI was 195,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 12.02% from 174,700 shares previously. It closed at $10.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is expected to pay $0.25 on Jan 10, 2019. (NYSE:SRG) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Seritage Growth Properties’s current price of $31.28 translates into 0.80% yield. Seritage Growth Properties’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Oct 23, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.28% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 1.11M shares traded or 121.62% up from the average. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SRG News: 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Bd of Trustees; 12/04/2018 – The location had been sold to REIT Seritage and leased back to Sears as part of a major real estate transaction three years ago; 03/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Prop 1Q Net $10.3M; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Sears real estate chief to leave U.S. retailer; 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 21/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and First Washington Realty Announce Partnership to Own The Corbin Collection in West Hartford, Connecticut; 13/04/2018 – Seritage: Sears Will Continue to Pay Rent Until it Vacates, Expected in August; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate.

More notable recent Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Real Estate Stocks Gurus are Buying – GuruFocus.com” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “On Black Friday, take a look at how shifting shopping habits are transforming 5 retail properties in Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buffett’s High Interest Rate Loan To Seritage – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seritage Growth -1.4% after Q3 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Bet Burdened Beyond Belief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.