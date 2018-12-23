Sfe Investment Counsel decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 6.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,660 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 20.85%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 111,776 shares with $8.05 million value, down from 119,436 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $66.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Troubles to Persist Even as Broadcom Pursuit Blocked; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 14/03/2018 – President Trump this week nixed the $117 billion Broadcom buyout of San Diego-based Qualcomm citing national security issues; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Monday, August 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 27 with “Hold”. UBS maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, November 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, August 23. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Macquarie Research. Cowen & Co upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Monday, August 6. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $80 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com reported 118,876 shares. Moreover, Guardian Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has 1.09% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Anchor Ltd Llc holds 24,362 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.2% stake. Patten And Patten Tn reported 47,135 shares. 3,037 are owned by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc. Saturna Capital Corp stated it has 1.75% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 0.3% or 426,738 shares. Focused Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 180 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited invested in 5,890 shares. Pure Fincl Advisors stated it has 15,756 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 57,939 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 343,306 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel owns 4,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 496 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. $1.10 million worth of stock was sold by AMON CRISTIANO R on Monday, December 3. $44,618 worth of stock was sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H on Wednesday, June 27. $347,746 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares were sold by Rosenberg Donald J.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.