Arbor Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 36.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,858 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $732,000, down from 24,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48M shares traded or 131.69% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 154,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 584,241 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.70M, up from 429,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 493,226 shares traded or 143.83% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 30.84% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $422,071 activity. Borneo Rudolph J sold $79,156 worth of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) on Monday, August 27. $26,446 worth of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) shares were sold by Ferguson Joseph Edwin.

Among 7 analysts covering Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Motorcar Parts of America had 17 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Roth Capital. Roth Capital maintained Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) on Tuesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 9. CL King initiated it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Monday, March 14 report. The stock of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, February 12. As per Wednesday, August 10, the company rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co. TH Capital maintained Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) on Tuesday, November 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 10 by B. Riley & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.67, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold MPAA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 7.07% less from 20.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup reported 11,660 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 11,676 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.73M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt holds 106,774 shares. Thompson Davis & Company Inc owns 250 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 17,116 shares. American Int Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 14,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 259,864 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 5,982 shares. 1,258 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. Comerica Bank accumulated 18,340 shares. National Investment Svcs Inc Wi stated it has 38,487 shares. 16,300 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $407.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 286,415 shares to 9,843 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 100,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,558 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Bank Usa accumulated 22,947 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Limited accumulated 82,295 shares. Davis R M Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 25,268 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hutchinson Capital Ca accumulated 5,600 shares. Monetary Group Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 10,325 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.18% or 289,538 shares. Brookstone Mngmt holds 125,986 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And has 84,413 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.74M shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 3.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 5,989 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meridian Mgmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 28,136 shares. Invsts owns 0.92% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 82.00M shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Cowen & Co. Vetr upgraded the shares of KO in report on Monday, August 24 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $46 target in Monday, July 31 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, January 4. As per Tuesday, April 17, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 26. As per Friday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was initiated on Friday, September 15 by Macquarie Research.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. Shares for $761,040 were sold by MANN JENNIFER K. $2.63M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO. MURPHY JOHN sold $2.60M worth of stock or 56,000 shares. RIVERA ALFREDO sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. LONG ROBERT EDWARD had sold 15,000 shares worth $729,768 on Monday, November 5. DINKINS JAMES L sold $450,340 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, November 6.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $269.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,303 shares to 392,091 shares, valued at $16.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 21,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).