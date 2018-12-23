Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum (ANW) by 5.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 312,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 5.97M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.54 million, up from 5.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Aegean Marine Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.0054 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6554. About shares traded. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ANW News: 02/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Reaches Settlement Agreement With RBM Holdings; 17/04/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Appoints Pavlos Papageorgiou as CFO; 02/05/2018 – Aegean Marine Petroleum: Appoints Tyler Baron, Raymond Bartoszek and Donald Moore to Bd; 03/04/2018 – AEGEAN AIRLINES SA AGNr.AT : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.25 EUROS FROM 11 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – ANW 4Q ADJ EBITDA LOSS $1.4M, EST. PROFIT $23.1M (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – TURKISH CARGO SHIP COLLIDED WITH GREEK WARSHIP IN AEGEAN SEA, NO CASUALTIES ON TURKISH SIDE -BROADCASTER NTV CITING TRANSPORT MINISTRY; 16/04/2018 – YILDIRIM: GREEK VIOLATIONS IN AEGEAN ARE ON THE RISE; 24/05/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT-Aegean Airlines reconstitutes board of directors; 07/03/2018 – AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC – IS REDUCING DIVIDEND, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY TO $0.01 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – Aegean Sea

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 46.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 121,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,013 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04 million, down from 263,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.21M market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 3.26M shares traded or 715.67% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 42.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions

Among 5 analysts covering Aegean Marine Petrol (NYSE:ANW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Aegean Marine Petrol had 16 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Clarkson Capital downgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) on Thursday, May 25 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 11 report. The stock of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks. The stock of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 23. On Monday, December 18 the stock rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by Sidoti on Tuesday, July 21 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $21.39 million for 8.82 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Golar LNG Partners had 31 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was downgraded by DNB Markets to “Sell”. The stock of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 1. Citigroup maintained the shares of GMLP in report on Tuesday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America downgraded Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) rating on Friday, June 1. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $1600 target. The stock of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) on Monday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, January 3, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, June 8 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 27 by Seaport Global.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $804.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 138,438 shares to 325,253 shares, valued at $17.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

