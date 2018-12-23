Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 226,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.40M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.70M, down from 6.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 17.86 million shares traded or 328.92% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 26.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 206,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 895,445 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104.71 million, up from 689,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $48.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,433 shares to 199,412 shares, valued at $41.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 10,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,395 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Sterling Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,529 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 3.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brookmont Cap Mgmt invested in 11,204 shares. First Utd National Bank & Trust Trust reported 0.44% stake. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 4,185 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Addison Co accumulated 3,703 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Baxter Bros has invested 2.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bailard invested in 65,978 shares or 0.45% of the stock. The Washington-based Filament Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connors Investor Services has 2.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartford Inv Mngmt Com has invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt accumulated 50,393 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M worth of stock. 47,733 shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A, worth $5.73 million on Friday, November 9. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05 million.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, January 3 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 6. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Sell”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, February 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 20 by Bernstein. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 28 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, January 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, January 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Monday, August 3 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 299.04 million shares or 0.28% more from 298.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based First Wilshire Secs Management has invested 0.92% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Kbc Group Inc Nv has 219,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 1.04 million shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 6,416 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 24,214 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Citigroup holds 1.58M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 440,214 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 2,700 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 731,799 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 7.29M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.62 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Omers Administration accumulated 0.16% or 4.01M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 10,013 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Genworth Financial had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood maintained the shares of GNW in report on Wednesday, September 2 with “” rating. As per Monday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Compass Point. Wells Fargo initiated Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) on Friday, September 23 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 11. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) rating on Wednesday, April 11. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $300 target. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 17 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Friday, November 3. The stock of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) earned “Neutral” rating by Compass Point on Monday, September 19.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 64.62% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.65 per share. GNW’s profit will be $115.15M for 4.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.