Shaker Financial Services Llc increased Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) stake by 857.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc acquired 747,731 shares as Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND)’s stock declined 15.16%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 834,958 shares with $6.16M value, up from 87,227 last quarter. Sprott Focus Tr Inc now has $144.18M valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 85,338 shares traded or 30.42% up from the average. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. – Clos (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 19.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.24% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Emerge Energy Services had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by FBR Capital. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 6 report. See Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) latest ratings:

21/11/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $5.0000 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $9 New Target: $5 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $10 New Target: $9 Maintain

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased Blackrock Enhanced Intl Div (BGY) stake by 426,407 shares to 36,210 valued at $207,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) stake by 122,711 shares and now owns 133,339 shares. Royce Micro (NYSE:RMT) was reduced too.

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $48.11 million. It engages in mining, processing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. It has a 3.78 P/E ratio. The firm serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $46,000 activity. Shares for $46,000 were bought by Gottfredson Mark A. on Tuesday, September 11.

The stock decreased 13.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 533,615 shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) has declined 71.14% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMES News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Emerge Energy Services LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMES); 04/05/2018 – REG-Emerge Energy Services LP Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 08/05/2018 – EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP – SUBSIDIARY SUPERIOR SILICA SANDS LLC HAS COMMENCED FRAC SAND SHIPMENTS FROM ITS NEW SAN ANTONIO DRY PLANT; 03/04/2018 – REG-Emerge Energy Services LP Announces Date for Earnings Release; 05/03/2018 REG-Emerge Energy Services LP Files its 10-K; 08/05/2018 – REG-Emerge Energy Services Commences Shipments from the New San Antonio Plant; 13/03/2018 – Emerge Energy Services Announces Availability of Schedule K-1s; 01/05/2018 – Emerge Energy Services 1Q EPS 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 0.68 in 2018Q2.