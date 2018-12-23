Shaker Investments Has Lifted Its Eog Res (EOG) Position; Allstate (ALL) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Shaker Investments Llc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 47.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shaker Investments Llc acquired 2,960 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Shaker Investments Llc holds 9,200 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 6,240 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $50.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47 million shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Allstate Corp (ALL) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 308 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 306 reduced and sold positions in Allstate Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 251.07 million shares, down from 254.16 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allstate Corp in top ten positions decreased from 13 to 9 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 268 Increased: 225 New Position: 83.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Operates Comfortably At $40 Oil – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “6 Reasons This Oil Stock Thinks It Makes an Excellent Investment – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This 9.9%-Yielding Stockâ€™s Growth Prospects Are Beginning to Crystallize – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.95 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancshares Of reported 26,814 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0.27% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 2,255 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 100,403 shares or 0.11% of the stock. American Gru Incorporated holds 231,098 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 3,373 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Co holds 1.25% or 79,176 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 9,891 are owned by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Illinois-based Zacks Mgmt has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Regions Fincl Corp has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Japan-based Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.45% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Delta Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,390 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $755,551 activity. 1,864 shares were sold by TEXTOR DONALD F, worth $229,039. CRISP CHARLES R sold 1,792 shares worth $209,309. 2,489 shares valued at $317,203 were sold by Trice David W on Thursday, September 27.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Thursday, November 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, November 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 3. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Friday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Shaker Investments Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 2,520 shares to 36,958 valued at $5.74 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 4,510 shares and now owns 18,478 shares. Bank Ozk was reduced too.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Kroger Stock Shows All The Attributes Needed To Play Defense Now – Investorplace.com” on December 23, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “China New Borun (BORN) Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Thestreet.com published: “Global Stocks Sink, NYSE Closes, Les Moonves, Facebook – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection Limits The Damage For Square Longs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE and Nasdaq to Close on Wednesday to Honor Late President George H.W. Bush – TheStreet.com” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 4.35M shares traded or 111.45% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $27.50 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 7.85 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 12.84% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation for 284,182 shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 962,400 shares or 9.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruce & Co. Inc. has 6.71% invested in the company for 351,000 shares. The California-based Wilsey Asset Management Inc has invested 6.04% in the stock. Edgar Lomax Co Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 657,393 shares.