Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 89.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 139,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.83 million, up from 155,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 941,734 shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,790 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $244.19M, down from 3,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 2.59 million shares traded or 107.88% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since July 20, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $777,587 activity. The insider BALLBACH JOHN M bought $200,018. Andrews Kirkland B had bought 2,000 shares worth $120,419 on Friday, October 5. Livingston Robert bought $320,300 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Nance Frederick R. sold $108,277 worth of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) on Monday, July 23.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $100.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 220 shares to 18,861 shares, valued at $631.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp Com (NASDAQ:CINF) by 48 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $777,587 activity. The insider BALLBACH JOHN M bought $200,018. Andrews Kirkland B had bought 2,000 shares worth $120,419 on Friday, October 5. Livingston Robert bought $320,300 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Nance Frederick R. sold $108,277 worth of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) on Monday, July 23.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on January, 3. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. RPM’s profit will be $87.59M for 22.11 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2.

Among 15 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $14.53 million activity. Conway Craig sold $42,840 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Monday, September 17. The insider Polelle Michael sold 3,111 shares worth $322,017. $1.74 million worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares were sold by Ryu Marcus. $431,299 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was sold by King James Winston on Tuesday, September 18. $565,422 worth of stock was sold by Sherry Steven P. on Tuesday, September 18. DUBOIS GUY had sold 798 shares worth $67,830 on Friday, December 7.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $627.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 434,845 shares to 367,276 shares, valued at $26.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,672 shares, and cut its stake in Yext Inc.

