Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 402.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 122,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,205 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.22 million, up from 30,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.87 million shares traded or 61.90% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 13.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 6,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,108 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.53M, up from 43,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.01. About 4.58M shares traded or 118.47% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Among 16 analysts covering Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Waste Management Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Friday, April 29 with “In-Line”. On Friday, December 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 28 report. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, March 22. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, September 8. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 30 report. Wedbush downgraded the shares of WM in report on Thursday, October 13 to “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $69 target in Friday, August 26 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, November 7 report.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.07 million activity. Another trade for 24,500 shares valued at $2.21M was made by Harris Jeff M on Thursday, November 8. On Monday, July 16 POPE JOHN C sold $31,447 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 376 shares. Rankin Devina A sold $765,397 worth of stock. 376 shares were sold by CLARK FRANK M, worth $31,077.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $6.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 41,889 shares to 176,316 shares, valued at $40.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 5,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,314 shares, and cut its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold BR shares while 231 reduced holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Broadridge Financial Solutions had 19 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 28. The stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Sandler O’Neill. As per Wednesday, June 15, the company rating was downgraded by Avondale. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, February 9 report. Zacks upgraded the shares of BR in report on Friday, August 14 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, September 13. The stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 11. On Monday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 7.

