White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 60.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 5,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.45M, up from 8,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.26% or $28.84 during the last trading session, reaching $431.99. About 47,757 shares traded or 114.67% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 38.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 40.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 288,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.34M, up from 721,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 5.31M shares traded or 163.61% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $242.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 90,469 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $43.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 84,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,947 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LNC shares while 204 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 168.10 million shares or 1.26% less from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.32% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.13% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 73,405 shares. Rnc Cap Llc, a California-based fund reported 57,733 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 5,623 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel holds 0.09% or 7,150 shares. 376,817 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Waters Parkerson Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 199,336 shares. 61,050 are held by Indexiq Ltd. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp reported 0.43% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 12,700 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.57% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). The Virginia-based Burney Communication has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Cibc World Markets holds 0.01% or 43,557 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Associates invested in 421,432 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Lincoln National had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, November 2. As per Friday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, July 16. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, January 21. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 11. Deutsche Bank maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) on Monday, November 5 with “Buy” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 5 by Wells Fargo.

More important recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group to Report Fourth Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference – Business Wire”, Bizjournals.com published: “Lincoln Financial hires latest general counsel from Genworth Financial – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) Reports Reinsurance Transaction with Athene (ATH) and Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,821 activity.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $420.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 29,100 shares to 97,600 shares, valued at $19.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,114 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.96 million activity. Meyer Maurice III sold $854,132 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Monday, August 27. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $58,900 was bought by Packer Robert J.