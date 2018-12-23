Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 78.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 11,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,782 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.56M, up from 14,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $162.18. About 3.16M shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 120.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 957,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.71M, up from 793,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 274,779 shares traded or 62.89% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has declined 0.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. HSBC upgraded the shares of STZ in report on Wednesday, February 1 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $258 target in Tuesday, July 3 report. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, December 15 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256 target in Friday, March 23 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 16 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $162 target in Friday, December 11 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 22 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, March 29 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 9,227 were accumulated by Penobscot Company. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Co holds 991 shares. Cap Research Global Investors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 629,752 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 37,684 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The California-based Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hendley Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,502 shares. 2.40 million were accumulated by Third Point Lc. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Management has 0.54% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Westpac Bk has 41,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,647 are owned by Jump Trading Llc. Mai Cap has 8,198 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.17% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 15,717 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited has 0.12% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 633,716 shares.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $68.05 million activity. SANDS RICHARD also sold $33.28M worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares. Kane Thomas Michael sold $989,106 worth of stock or 4,419 shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $800.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Index (EEM) by 10,085 shares to 42,388 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 23,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,526 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.41, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 25.79 million shares or 8.92% more from 23.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millrace Asset Group Inc Incorporated holds 148,300 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability reported 1.81 million shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). 175,418 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Amer Group invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 9,758 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 418,260 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 25,852 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Moreover, Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Bridgeway Management owns 0.01% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 153,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $482.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 419,735 shares to 723,724 shares, valued at $54.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 1.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,558 shares, and cut its stake in Kmg Chemicals Inc (NYSE:KMG).