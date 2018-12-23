Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) EPS Estimated At $0.03; PCM Fund (PCM)’s Sentiment Is 0.88

PCM Fund Inc (PCM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 7 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 8 sold and reduced their stakes in PCM Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 754,547 shares, up from 733,476 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PCM Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $0.03 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. SMED’s profit would be $482,458 giving it 25.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 7,867 shares traded. Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has declined 22.08% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 27/03/2018 – New Resources Provide Localized Info On Safe Disposal Of Used Needles And Sharps; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Exits Sharps Compliance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED); 25/04/2018 – SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.05; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Rev $9.43M; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Loss/Shr 5c; 02/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – S–1 Base Plus 4 of Sharps Removal Services for TVHS – 36C24918Q0151; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Sharps Pixley Offer to Convert Gold Back into Bitcoin with BitPay

Sol Capital Management Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in PCM Fund Inc. for 178,937 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 247,322 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Kinetics Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 65,745 shares. The Texas-based Next Financial Group Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,911 shares.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 29,979 shares traded. PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) has declined 13.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.67% the S&P500.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.85 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 3 investors sold Sharps Compliance Corp. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.43 million shares or 7.19% less from 3.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) or 36,919 shares. 351,268 are held by Ingalls And Snyder. Renaissance Limited reported 472,600 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp invested 0.1% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Company Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Bancorp Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Citigroup invested in 1,944 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 29,600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 163,200 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 512,776 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0% or 17,636 shares.