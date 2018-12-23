Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 42.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 45,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,304 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.36 million, down from 108,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $376.55. About 1.28 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (TOL) by 0.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.11 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $135.64 million, up from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 5.46 million shares traded or 86.61% up from the average. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 31.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – Toll Brothers CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

More notable recent Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markets Are Not Convinced Of China Truce – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/4/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TOLL BROTHERS CITY LIVING LAUNCHES SALES AT 77 CHARLTON – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Investing Through Impending Recessions: A Guide – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Toll Brothers had 93 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 29 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, October 5 to “Positive”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TOL in report on Wednesday, December 7 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Monday, January 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, September 11. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Wood. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52.0 target in Wednesday, December 6 report. The rating was initiated by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 120.37 million shares or 2.38% more from 117.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dynamic Capital reported 15,342 shares. Carlson LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 418,318 shares. Janney Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.01% or 26,666 shares. 111,388 were accumulated by Verition Fund Lc. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 28,565 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 62,519 shares. 1,981 were reported by Bessemer Gp. Stifel Corp has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 36,008 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 417,861 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank accumulated 7,036 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 1,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Llc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Since August 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $1.64 million activity. Shares for $178,255 were sold by SHAPIRO PAUL E on Friday, December 14. On Thursday, August 23 BRAEMER RICHARD J sold $571,872 worth of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 15,000 shares. BOEHNE EDWARD G also sold $639,950 worth of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares. 9 shares were bought by GARVEY CHRISTINE, worth $269 on Friday, August 24.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 39,183 shares to 3.37M shares, valued at $755.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (Mmm) (NYSE:MMM) by 2,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY).

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 130,043 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $67.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.26M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.60M for 22.74 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 6 insider sales for $14.78 million activity. $9.20 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was sold by MORIKIS JOHN G. Hodnik David F also sold $234,328 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, August 8. Shares for $443,203 were sold by KROPF SUSAN J on Thursday, July 26. 3,839 shares were sold by IPPOLITO PETER J., worth $1.69M on Tuesday, July 31. 5,080 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares with value of $2.33 million were sold by GILLIGAN THOMAS P. Another trade for 675 shares valued at $253,125 was made by STROPKI JOHN M on Monday, October 29.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Could Be Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Weigh In Bullishly on LULU, SWK, SHW Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next Stop Is Up For Sherwin-Williams – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Longbow Research Resumes Sherwin-Williams (SHW) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 800 shares. 1,972 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 80,518 shares. Conning Incorporated accumulated 1,805 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 75 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 964 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants holds 0% or 32 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 539 shares. Friess Associate Limited Liability accumulated 1.24% or 38,990 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America, New York-based fund reported 233 shares. Cypress Cap accumulated 5,163 shares. Alta Capital Lc invested 3.18% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 440,683 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Frontier Investment Management Com accumulated 7,879 shares.