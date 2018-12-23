Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 54.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 128,036 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 107,225 shares with $15.66 million value, down from 235,261 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $20.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36 million shares traded or 49.66% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased Incyte (INCY) stake by 73.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 83,000 shares as Incyte (INCY)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 30,200 shares with $2.09 million value, down from 113,200 last quarter. Incyte now has $12.49B valuation. The stock decreased 4.96% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 3.34M shares traded or 114.18% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has declined 31.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.01% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 2,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 440,794 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company reported 5,289 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Marshfield Assoc holds 527,379 shares or 4.95% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 354,221 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Horan Capital stated it has 12,043 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 2,386 were accumulated by Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc reported 232,177 shares stake. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp accumulated 9,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, First Natl has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 58,010 shares. 300 were accumulated by Prentiss Smith. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 93,444 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.79 earnings per share, up 25.08% or $0.76 from last year’s $3.03 per share. CMI’s profit will be $606.63M for 8.46 P/E if the $3.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.42% negative EPS growth.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. On Monday, November 5 the insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $111,321. 595 shares valued at $87,974 were sold by ChangDiaz Franklin R on Thursday, November 15. ROSE MARYA M sold $2.20 million worth of stock. 830 shares were sold by Satterthwaite Tony, worth $117,533. Cook Jill E had sold 5,307 shares worth $796,050 on Wednesday, October 3. 501 shares were sold by Smith Mark Andrew, worth $76,788 on Tuesday, October 9. 3,481 shares were sold by Ward Pat, worth $539,555 on Monday, December 3.

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) stake by 251,866 shares to 759,367 valued at $8.40 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) stake by 4,046 shares and now owns 9,628 shares. Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cummins had 16 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CMI in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 10 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 10 with “Buy”. PiperJaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $188 target in Thursday, October 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CMI in report on Wednesday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, August 24 to “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America.

Among 6 analysts covering Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Incyte Corp had 8 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, August 1. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold INCY shares while 125 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 180.88 million shares or 1.39% less from 183.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 91,619 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.07% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 352,100 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt owns 5,000 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 5,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 242,020 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 10,188 are held by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. Van Eck Corp invested 0.09% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt Inc reported 644,359 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.05% or 330,789 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt reported 261,972 shares stake. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 45,601 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $711,100 was sold by SWAIN PAULA J. The insider Flannelly Barry P sold 1,000 shares worth $70,000. Trower Paul also sold $700,000 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares. Shares for $68,765 were bought by BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES on Thursday, November 8. Iyengar Vijay K sold $43,232 worth of stock or 606 shares.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) stake by 17,660 shares to 397,755 valued at $8.56 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 12,700 shares and now owns 87,640 shares. Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) was raised too.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 1,450.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.02 per share. INCY’s profit will be $65.97 million for 47.31 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.00% EPS growth.