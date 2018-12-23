Shikiar Asset Management Upped Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stake; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Sentiment Is 1.17

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) stake by 9.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc acquired 50,700 shares as Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP)’s stock declined 22.05%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 565,750 shares with $6.69 million value, up from 515,050 last quarter. Bgc Partners Inc now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 6.26M shares traded or 74.83% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 43.82% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – NEWMARK REAFFIRMED ENTIRETY OF OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Rev $956.6M; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Rev $890M-$940M; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Updates Its Outlook For The First Quarter Of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CANTOR FITZGERALD & BGC AT ‘BBB-‘, OTLK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 213 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 182 sold and decreased equity positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 24.27 million shares, up from 23.62 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 143 Increased: 136 New Position: 77.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold BGCP shares while 68 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 162.22 million shares or 1.74% more from 159.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). State Street holds 0% or 3.86 million shares. James Research holds 190,035 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 62,676 shares. Bessemer Inc holds 80,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 28,144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Lc stated it has 3.65% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Shikiar Asset Mngmt holds 2.6% or 565,750 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 942,392 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 110,828 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,000 are owned by Girard Prtnrs Limited. First Republic Inv Mngmt stated it has 37,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $221,600 activity. Galvin Sean bought 20,000 shares worth $221,600.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $457.06 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.58% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $394.42. About 949,515 shares traded or 33.17% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $10.96 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 58.7 P/E ratio.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. holds 17.97% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for 2.06 million shares. Marshfield Associates owns 232,063 shares or 6.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Independent Franchise Partners Llp has 5.68% invested in the company for 1.30 million shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 5.47% in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 152,637 shares.