Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to pay $0.08 on Jan 28, 2019; Principal Real Estate Income Fund Has 1.13 Sentiment

Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) is expected to pay $0.08 on Jan 28, 2019. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shareholders before Jan 11, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Shoe Carnival Inc's current price of $32.30 translates into 0.25% yield. Shoe Carnival Inc's dividend has Jan 14, 2019 as record date. Dec 18, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 962,046 shares traded or 148.40% up from the average. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has risen 39.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.46, from 0.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 9 funds increased and opened new positions, while 8 sold and decreased equity positions in Principal Real Estate Income Fund. The funds in our database now have: 836,132 shares, down from 911,531 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Principal Real Estate Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Principal Real Estate Income Fund for 122,759 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 19,645 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.09% invested in the company for 14,683 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 54,546 shares.

The stock increased 1.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 31,801 shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) has declined 1.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.05% the S&P500.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $. It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 3 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Shoe Carnival had 5 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Monday, November 12. Wedbush maintained Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) on Wednesday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Pivotal Research. The stock of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.52, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.58 million shares or 2.40% more from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 92,902 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). 7,575 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Secor Capital Advsrs L P has invested 0.2% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 23,900 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Us Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Alliancebernstein L P holds 8,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Ltd Liability Com holds 6,406 shares. Menta Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 7,737 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $498.53 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 15.43 P/E ratio. As of November 16, 2017, the firm operated 424 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $150,962 activity. On Friday, August 31 KLEEBERGER KENT A sold $95,807 worth of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) or 2,172 shares.