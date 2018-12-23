Sigma Planning Has Raised Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake; Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Kaiser Aluminum had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $101 target in Tuesday, August 14 report. The stock of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, October 23. The stock of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 1. See Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) latest ratings:

23/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $123 Upgrade

14/08/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $105 New Target: $101 Downgrade

01/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $101 New Target: $105 Maintain

25/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $102 New Target: $108 Maintain

16/07/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $122 Initiates Coverage On

Sigma Planning Corp increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 7.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp acquired 953 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock declined 7.60%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 13,553 shares with $4.69 million value, up from 12,600 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $72.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74M shares traded or 197.83% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MLN $51,850 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies

The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 574,699 shares traded or 446.29% up from the average. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 9.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q Adj EPS $1.60; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housing Investments in the U.S; 18/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Announces $200 Million Impact Investment, Partners with U.S. Mayors and CEOs to Address Housing Stability; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.I.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Fran; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – 2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED; 18/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Releases Results of Decade-long Community Health Efforts; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Kaiser Permanente’s (CA) Rev Bond Rating to ‘AA-‘ from ‘A+’ Per New Criteria; 29/03/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 5-6; 11/05/2018 – Among the 10 most-utilized standalone plans, the average premium ranges from $20.21 to $83.68 per month, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation; 05/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $820,475 activity. The insider ELLSWORTH MELINDA C sold $104,901. On Friday, November 2 HOCKEMA JACK A sold $150,621 worth of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 1,500 shares. Quinn Jack sold 1,313 shares worth $144,863.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. It has a 27.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Kaiser Aluminum Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 8.60% less from 16.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv stated it has 26,884 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 8,268 shares. Paloma Mgmt owns 1,900 shares. Winslow Asset Inc reported 2.07% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 99,427 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 7,592 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 2,088 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com invested in 0% or 1,164 shares. Northern Corp holds 488,063 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 21,770 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 49 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 1.13% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 265,600 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 20,688 shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 3,376 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $13.89 million activity. 7,250 shares were sold by Lavan Maryanne, worth $2.35M on Wednesday, July 25. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A sold 25,000 shares worth $8.09 million. Tanner Bruce L had sold 11,203 shares worth $3.46 million.

Among 10 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $357 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Conviction Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, July 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, July 25 to “Outperform”.

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Ishares Tr (IGOV) stake by 40,086 shares to 11,062 valued at $533,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 6,814 shares and now owns 62,461 shares. Energy Transfer Partners Lp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ariel Investments Lc owns 28,769 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 243,081 shares stake. Homrich And Berg holds 0.11% or 5,072 shares. 63 are held by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors. Bluestein R H & has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 244,879 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management stated it has 7,152 shares. 2,008 are held by Fiera Capital Corp. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.36% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kistler invested in 0.04% or 250 shares. 166,415 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 1,793 shares. Coldstream Cap Management Inc holds 0.03% or 908 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Securities Incorporated reported 7,560 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 1,287 shares.