Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 123.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 6,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,414 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07 million, up from 5,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 3.39M shares traded or 180.37% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 18.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 8,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66 million, down from 45,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63 million shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $145.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 14,400 shares to 37,925 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 20,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,036 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Dividend Champion Spotlight: Air Products And Chemicals, Inc. – Seeking Alpha" on July 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals – New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire" published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Air Products And Chemicals: Buying The Breakout – Seeking Alpha" on September 24, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. 100,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares with value of $5.40M were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 20, 2018 : NVS, SQQQ, DBVT, AMD, GE, QQQ, SBGL, BHP, MU, TQQQ, GSK, LYG – Nasdaq" on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: "3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, Fortive and Morgan Stanley – Investorplace.com" published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Micron's 'Kitchen Sink' Quarter Guidance And 2019 – Seeking Alpha" on December 20, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive.