St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 69.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 86,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,383 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.01 million, up from 123,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.16. About 443,473 shares traded or 101.94% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 16.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 766,451 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.58M, up from 744,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since September 17, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 4 sales for $100.50 million activity. Another trade for 13,685 shares valued at $1.71M was made by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 4,570 shares valued at $499,912 was bought by Herlitz Grant. Treacy Simon Joseph bought $199,320 worth of stock. On Friday, November 9 the insider Weinreb David bought $5.47 million. Furber Jeffrey D. had bought 1,000 shares worth $109,880.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The Howard Hughes Corp. opens Victoria Ward Park in Honolulu with an immersive light show by Symmetry Labs (Slideshow) – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Take two: Dine-in cinema to anchor Woodlands development after canceling plans for Cypress location – Houston Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Upstream energy co. to move HQ to former CB&I campus in The Woodlands – Houston Business Journal” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Howard Hughes Corp. buys two office buildings, land in Woodlands, TX – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Austin’s Moviehouse & Eatery finds a spot in Houston – Austin Business Journal” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.36, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 34.93 million shares or 0.61% more from 34.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Limited holds 2,884 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 1.76 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 3,500 shares. 289,998 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America Corp De. Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 8,385 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 2,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Epoch Invest has 203,681 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Utah Retirement System invested in 7,666 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cardinal Mgmt Limited Co Ct stated it has 387,130 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 2,657 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 233,340 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability holds 2.6% or 302,701 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 5,651 shares to 666,387 shares, valued at $58.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,721 shares, and cut its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK).

Among 8 analysts covering Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Howard Hughes had 17 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of HHC in report on Monday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, June 19. Compass Point maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Tuesday, December 8 report. The stock of The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 10 by Citigroup. Compass Point maintained The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) rating on Monday, May 23. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $195 target. Sandler O’Neill upgraded the shares of HHC in report on Friday, June 1 to “Buy” rating. BWS Financial initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 8 report. Citigroup initiated the shares of HHC in report on Friday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 16 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 612,226 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Burke Herbert State Bank Tru Com accumulated 1.22% or 48,814 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Prns Ltd Partnership owns 3.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 409,752 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 24,264 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Usca Ria Ltd Llc holds 0.45% or 149,838 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Comml Bank Department reported 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company stated it has 826,615 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability reported 6.68 million shares stake. Paradigm Asset Com Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 107,150 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.07% or 11,278 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 197,676 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 242,831 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks fall premarket after Citi, JPMorgan note weak trading – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Exxon Mobil, Bank of America, and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Bank of America (BAC) option implied volatility on more calls than puts – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 11 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Mkt Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, January 26 with “Buy”. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Wells Fargo upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Thursday, September 10 to “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 29 by Credit Agricole. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets.