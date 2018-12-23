Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) by 12.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 75,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,340 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.32 million, up from 600,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 611,332 shares traded or 35.03% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 35.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 36.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,080 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17 million, up from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.77. About 5.57M shares traded or 88.48% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q

Among 22 analysts covering Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Silicon Motion had 51 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 22 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by Summit Redstone Partners on Thursday, December 7 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, July 7. Cowen & Co upgraded Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) on Wednesday, August 15 to “Outperform” rating. Roth Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 29 report. The rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 6. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. On Friday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna on Tuesday, September 8 with “Positive”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Wednesday, July 29.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivity Health Inc. by 158,225 shares to 192,725 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:WNS) by 190,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 931,595 shares, and cut its stake in Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider Pantermuehl Russell sold $255,600. Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes had sold 140 shares worth $16,885. On Monday, July 16 the insider Hollis Michael L. sold $644,250.

Among 45 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 40 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 151 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Tuesday, November 17 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, September 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 4 by SunTrust. As per Friday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, January 9 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Monday, February 5 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 14 by Williams Capital Group. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Sunday, January 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Mizuho.

