Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBGI) by 15.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 12,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87M, down from 78,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 2.59M shares traded or 109.66% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has declined 15.08% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 25/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR- DIVESTED STATIONS SALE ALSO INCLUDES ANOTHER ABOUT $100 MLN IN RETAINED WORKING CAPITAL THAT WILL CONVERT TO CASH OVER 90-120 DAYS POST CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Fox confirms it will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script; 02/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Here’s Sinclair’s first response to the promo controversy. Details coming up on @BrookeBCNN’s show; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR IN PACTS TO SELL TV STATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC acquires 9 television stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 304,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.12M, down from 307,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook

Among 9 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc had 30 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Friday, June 2 report. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, September 6. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $42 target in Thursday, February 23 report. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 18. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBGI in report on Thursday, February 23 with “Outperform” rating.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $158,390 activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 1.80% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.67 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $159.50 million for 3.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.52% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 20 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 19. UBS has “Buy” rating and $14800 target. The stock has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Monday, August 31. As per Friday, January 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, October 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 5. BTIG Research downgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, July 21 to “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13800 target in Monday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 20 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 20.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M on Monday, December 3. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.08M worth of stock. $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. The insider Duato Joaquin sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77M.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.