Skincoin (SKIN) rose 2.94% in 24 hours

Skincoin (SKIN) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000163128 or 2.94% trading at $0.00570948. According to Crypto Experts, Skincoin (SKIN) eyes $0.006280428 target on the road to $0.0170306540083482. SKIN last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.00570948 and low of $0.005546352 for December 22-23. The open was $0.005546352.

Skincoin (SKIN) is down -10.58% in the last 30 days from $0.006385 per coin. Its down -34.31% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.008691 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago SKIN traded at $0.01555. SKIN has 388.18M coins mined giving it $2.22M market cap. Skincoin maximum coins available are 488.18M. SKIN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 07/06/2017.

Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms.