Skylands Capital Lifted Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake; Bwx Technologies (BWXT) Shorts Increased By 18.99%

Skylands Capital Llc increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) stake by 49.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 6,900 shares as Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)’s stock declined 11.10%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 20,900 shares with $1.65M value, up from 14,000 last quarter. Scotts Miracle Gro Co now has $3.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 1.08 million shares traded or 98.29% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has declined 32.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88

Bwx Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) had an increase of 18.99% in short interest. BWXT’s SI was 2.63 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 18.99% from 2.21 million shares previously. With 1.80M avg volume, 2 days are for Bwx Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s short sellers to cover BWXT’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 1.91 million shares traded or 96.54% up from the average. BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has declined 32.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BWXT News: 17/04/2018 – BWXT ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF SOTERA HEALTH’S NORDION MEDICAL ISOTOPE BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – SOTERA TO SELL NORDION’S MEDICAL ISOTOPES SEGMENT TO BWXT; 21/05/2018 – BWX LTD BWX.AX – INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS TAKE NO ACTION IN RESPECT OF THEIR SHAREHOLDINGS IN BWX; 14/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO AN $800.0 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – BWX Technologies Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/05/2018 – BWX GETS POTENTIAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL AT A$6.60/SHR CASH; 17/04/2018 – BWXT TO ACQUIRE SOTERA HEALTH’S NORDION MEDICAL ISOTOPE; 17/04/2018 – BWXT Announces Strategic Acquisition of Sotera Health’s Nordion Medical lsotope Business; 23/04/2018 – BWXT Awarded CA$642 Million Contract to Supply Steam Generators for Bruce Power’s Life Extension Program; 17/04/2018 – BWX Technologies Acquisition of Sotera Health’s Nordion Medical Radioisotope Business Is Expected to Close by the End of 2018

Among 2 analysts covering BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BWX Technologies had 3 analyst reports since August 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of BWXT in report on Tuesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 8 by SunTrust.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold SMG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.40 million shares or 1.03% less from 34.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Condor Capital Management owns 0.3% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 20,708 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt has invested 0.12% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 3,406 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Huntington Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Aperio Group Lc owns 25,966 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Jensen Management accumulated 11,840 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sit Associates holds 68,325 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. 47,293 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 310,211 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 8,242 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 37,099 shares. 49,836 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Lc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. Lukemire Michael C sold $709,048 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Friday, December 7. HAGEDORN JAMES sold $5.61M worth of stock. The insider Mistretta Nancy G. sold 6,300 shares worth $484,672.

Among 3 analysts covering The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Scotts Miracle Gro had 5 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $77 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SMG in report on Friday, August 24 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 24 to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Monday, December 17 to “Outperform”. The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) stake by 18,025 shares to 38,480 valued at $5.67M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) stake by 51,450 shares and now owns 28,300 shares. Dun & Bradstreet Corp Del Ne (NYSE:DNB) was reduced too.