SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) is expected to pay $0.85 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:SLG) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $0.85 dividend. SL Green Realty Corp’s current price of $80.48 translates into 1.06% yield. SL Green Realty Corp’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Nov 29, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 1.70M shares traded or 119.74% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 8.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) stake by 52.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 81,518 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 74,408 shares with $6.07 million value, down from 155,926 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc Com now has $102.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%

Among 5 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SL Green Realty had 7 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Monday, December 10. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114 target in Wednesday, August 29 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $103 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 24. The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by JP Morgan.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $7.23 billion. The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. It also provides tenant services to its clients.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SL Green to redevelop One Madison Ave. – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SL Green Realty (SLG) Announces $500 Million Increase to Share Buyback Program – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noodles, SL Green Realty, Kimberly-Clark, Cinemark, Polaris Industries, and Monolithic Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2018: FICO,BGCP,NMRK,ABR,SLG – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SL Green slumps 7.6% after reporting Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.33 million activity. $3.23 million worth of stock was sold by DiLiberto Matthew J. on Friday, October 26. 1,000 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) shares with value of $103,580 were sold by LEVY JOHN S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold SL Green Realty Corp. shares while 120 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 81.80 million shares or 4.64% less from 85.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 10,732 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,814 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 38,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 741 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Natixis holds 0% or 7,014 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.06% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 62,402 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 19,504 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 20,127 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Utah Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 21,795 shares. First Lp holds 0.01% or 38,236 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.08% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 174,411 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Retail Bank Usa stated it has 0.51% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lynch And Assoc In invested 0.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schaller has 0.39% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,461 shares. Natixis owns 551,168 shares. American National Ins Tx stated it has 37,760 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 38,104 shares. First National Bank & Trust holds 11,089 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 250,062 shares. Welch Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 69,792 are owned by Heritage Wealth. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 280,800 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.2% or 286,911 shares. Putnam Invs Limited invested in 23,441 shares or 0% of the stock. Gm Advisory Group Inc holds 0.42% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 16,437 shares. The Oklahoma-based Arvest State Bank Tru Division has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Among 9 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 17. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 20 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 24 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 19. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 18. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity. $5.17M worth of stock was sold by CAMILLERI LOUIS C on Thursday, November 29.