Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Emerson Electric Co (EMR) stake by 33.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp acquired 129,635 shares as Emerson Electric Co (EMR)’s stock declined 17.99%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 515,107 shares with $39.48M value, up from 385,472 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co now has $35.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 10.21M shares traded or 141.19% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson

Among 7 analysts covering Thomas Cook Group PLC (LON:TCG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Thomas Cook Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Numis Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Numis Securities. As per Tuesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 24 by Shore Capital. Shore Capital maintained Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, December 11 with “Neutral”. The stock of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Numis Securities. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by Citigroup. See Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 60.00 New Target: GBX 34.00 Unchanged

28/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 46.00 Maintain

27/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 60.00 Maintain

27/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

23/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 60.00 Maintain

15/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 140.00 New Target: GBX 108.00 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 99.00 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 100.00 New Target: GBX 65.00 DownGrade

27/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 99.00 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 85.00 New Target: GBX 60.00 Upgrade

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 23,935 shares to 340,298 valued at $49.24 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 11,893 shares and now owns 310,681 shares. Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wright Investors Service Inc holds 0.52% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 18,600 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% or 4,550 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd reported 0.18% stake. 1,790 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors. Security Natl Tru Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 2,745 shares. Moreover, Mercer Advisers has 0.6% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sky Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,765 shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The Illinois-based Old Republic Int has invested 1.75% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Jacobs And Ca holds 0.52% or 40,368 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Lc has invested 0.61% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 1,382 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh has 37,311 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept accumulated 84,855 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 15,633 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $9.17 million activity. Another trade for 6,409 shares valued at $475,774 was made by Pelch Steven J. on Tuesday, August 14. Shares for $4.57M were sold by MONSER EDWARD L. Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca sold 9,070 shares worth $616,760. $3.51 million worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was sold by DELLAQUILA FRANK J.

Among 10 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Thursday, August 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $90 target. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital downgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Monday, December 17. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $71 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by Argus Research. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EMR in report on Friday, August 10 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, November 12 with “Neutral” rating.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company has market cap of 433.71 million GBP. It also owns, leases, manages, or franchises approximately 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, and Smartline brands, as well as various partner hotels. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm operates an airline fleet of 94 aircrafts; and Academy of Excellence, which offers quality management training and consulting services to its partner hotels in areas, such as food presentation, housekeeping, and online reputation management, as well as offers ancillary products, including travel and booking insurance, airline meals and seat selection, extra luggage, private transfers, room upgrades, excursions, and entertainment while in destination.