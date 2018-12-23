Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) stake by 23.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 31,272 shares as Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)’s stock declined 21.60%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 165,732 shares with $11.94 million value, up from 134,460 last quarter. Magellan Health Inc now has $1.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 651,188 shares traded or 160.55% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 41.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 398 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 383 cut down and sold their stakes in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 357.64 million shares, down from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding PNC Financial Services Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 19 to 16 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 347 Increased: 301 New Position: 97.

Among 2 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Health had 3 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann downgraded Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) rating on Tuesday, November 13. Leerink Swann has “Market Perform” rating and $70 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, November 12. Raymond James maintained Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) on Monday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold MGLN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.18 million shares or 1.05% less from 23.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,497 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 4,518 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Cambiar Limited Liability accumulated 52,864 shares. 230,660 are held by Ameriprise Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 15,450 shares. 344,568 were reported by D E Shaw And. Kennedy Management Inc reported 34,212 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 0.08% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 7,570 are held by Affinity Invest Advsr. Oak Associates Limited Oh holds 6,885 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 35,620 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 117,990 shares to 409,533 valued at $13.44 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) stake by 18,670 shares and now owns 180,494 shares. Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) was reduced too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.28 million activity. Another trade for 13,375 shares valued at $1.28M was sold by SMITH BARRY M.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $51.44 billion. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business clients through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. It has a 9.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.78 earnings per share, up 21.40% or $0.49 from last year’s $2.29 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 10.03 P/E if the $2.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.82 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.42% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 7.40 million shares traded or 160.27% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500.

Solaris Asset Management Llc holds 6.53% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for 6,135 shares. Provident Trust Co owns 1.37 million shares or 6.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crossvault Capital Management Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 49,592 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 3.33% in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,626 shares.