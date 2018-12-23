SMTC (SMTX) Forms $3.63 Double Top; Hamilton Bancorp (HBK) Has 1.5 Sentiment

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) formed double top with $3.74 target or 3.00% above today’s $3.63 share price. SMTC Corporation (SMTX) has $83.79M valuation. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 52,499 shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) has risen 126.42% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTX News: 16/05/2018 – SMTC Corporation Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 17/05/2018 – SMTC FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF MIXED SECURITIES UP TO $10M; 07/03/2018 – SMTC CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.05; 07/03/2018 – SMTC Sees 1st-Quarter Revenue Down; 07/05/2018 – SMTC 1Q Rev $37.1M; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Fincl Officer; 13/03/2018 – SMTC CORP – WASZAK WILL REMAIN EMPLOYED WITH COMPANY FOR CFO TRANSITION AND OTHER CORPORATE MATTERS THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SMTC 1Q EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 – SMTC 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 30/04/2018 – SMTC Appoints Phil Wehrli Senior Vice President Global Planning and Supply Chain

Hamilton Bancorp Inc (HBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. It’s down -4.50, from 6 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 3 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 2 decreased and sold their positions in Hamilton Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 601,272 shares, down from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Hamilton Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 12,314 shares traded or 43.64% up from the average. Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. (HBK) has risen 0.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical HBK News: 22/04/2018 DJ Hamilton Bancorp Inc (Maryland), Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBK)

Ejf Capital Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. for 325,000 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 138,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 0.11% invested in the company for 98,924 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.05% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 15,712 shares.

Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Hamilton Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a range of banking services primarily to small and middle-market businesses, and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $44.93 million. The Company’s deposit products include certificate of deposit accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand and health savings accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans and loans secured by deposits.