Snow Capital Management Lp increased Big Lots Inc (BIG) stake by 15.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 216,271 shares as Big Lots Inc (BIG)’s stock declined 32.64%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 1.61M shares with $67.17 million value, up from 1.39M last quarter. Big Lots Inc now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 1.98 million shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 49.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC QTRLY NET SALES $1.64 BLN VS $1.58 BLN; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Declares Dividend of 30c; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI’S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES

Among 6 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CarMax had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Thursday, September 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rating on Monday, June 25. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Buckingham Research. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Monday, June 25. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 25 report. See CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) latest ratings:

27/09/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

10/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

25/06/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80 New Target: $90 Maintain

25/06/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

25/06/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Hold New Target: $84.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2018 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

25/06/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $72 Downgrade

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Lower Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Targets After Q3 Print – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BIG Lots -7.6% on earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Lots And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Aurora Cannabis Be Next to Secure a Big Partnership? – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity. Bachmann Lisa M had sold 40,000 shares worth $1.95 million. $250,385 worth of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was bought by THORN BRUCE K on Friday, December 14.

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) stake by 251,450 shares to 120,350 valued at $615,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 5,973 shares and now owns 21,296 shares. Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Big Lots had 7 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, December 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, December 10 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, December 10. The stock of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold BIG shares while 99 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.96 million shares or 3.03% less from 45.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,324 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. 79,130 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 750,972 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.33% or 581,734 shares. Hl Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,393 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 7,637 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,378 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP invested in 0.01% or 71,497 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 423,928 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Dean Mgmt invested 1.54% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). State Street Corp reported 1.62 million shares. Bluemountain Mgmt holds 0.02% or 25,371 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 63,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Inc holds 0.11% or 147,675 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 3.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 7.55 million shares traded or 284.12% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $30.09 million activity. $1.16M worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was sold by Daniels Jon G on Monday, October 29. 74,130 shares valued at $5.73 million were sold by Nash William D on Monday, July 16. Wilson Charles Joseph sold $451,763 worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Friday, July 6. On Friday, August 17 Newberry Darren C sold $135,128 worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 1,831 shares. The insider Reedy Thomas W JR sold 98,858 shares worth $7.32 million. On Wednesday, July 18 the insider FOLLIARD THOMAS J sold $2.90 million. MARGOLIN ERIC M sold $1.92M worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Friday, July 6.

CarMax Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.30 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. It offers clients a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to clients at the time of sale.