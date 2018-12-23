A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 72.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,313 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59M, up from 28,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 742,258 shares traded or 85.47% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 29.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 24.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 507,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.82M, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 7.83 million shares traded or 53.55% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 17.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN RESULT OF UNIONIZATION VOTE; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE CFO SAYS NO DECISION YET ON LONG-RANGE AIRBUS A321; 26/04/2018 – JetBlue Releases its Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report; 07/03/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS ITS CANCELED 460 FLIGHTS TODAY ON WINTER STORM; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Rohrabacher: Rohrabacher Urges JetBlue to Retrofit Planes for Noise Reduction; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO `VERY OPTIMISTIC’ IN TALKS TO REPLACE JETBLUE E190S; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: PILOT CONTRACT TALKS MADE PROGRESS IN APRIL SESSION; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q CASM Ex-Fuel Up 3.1%; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE MARCH CAPACITY ROSE 3.3% :JBLU US

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.32 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $109.72 million for 10.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.