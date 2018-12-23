Sol Capital Management Co increased General Electric Company (GE) stake by 29.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sol Capital Management Co acquired 64,967 shares as General Electric Company (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Sol Capital Management Co holds 283,306 shares with $3.20 million value, up from 218,339 last quarter. General Electric Company now has $62.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018

Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH) had a decrease of 2.95% in short interest. CYH’s SI was 28.36M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.95% from 29.22M shares previously. With 2.08M avg volume, 14 days are for Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH)’s short sellers to cover CYH’s short positions. The SI to Community Health Systems Inc’s float is 28.54%. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 8.40 million shares traded or 261.85% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has risen 7.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS WILL BE REDUCED TO $425 MLN UPON EFFECTIVENESS OF CONTEMPLATED ABL FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Community Health Systems Rtg To ‘CCC+’; Outlk Neg; 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL ASSETS OF OCALA, FL; 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Community Health; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER also bought $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, November 6. On Thursday, November 1 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.19M.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by UBS. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by CFRA given on Tuesday, June 26. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 2 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of GE in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altrinsic Advsr Lc reported 1.89 million shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Manhattan holds 928,756 shares. 27,996 are held by Provise Mngmt Gru Lc. Adell Harriman Carpenter owns 33,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Crestwood Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Edge Wealth Ltd holds 2,745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fosun stated it has 85,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers reported 22,239 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd owns 68,587 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 1.37 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 0.39% stake. Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 39,974 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $51,775 activity. Aaron Thomas J bought 5,000 shares worth $16,645. Smith Patton Paul bought $35,130 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $326.28 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold Community Health Systems, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 109.87 million shares or 2.56% less from 112.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco has 2.17 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) or 168,642 shares. Barnett And Inc owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Bridgeway Management Inc reported 0.01% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 10,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Prudential Fincl invested in 189,454 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 333 shares. Saba Limited Partnership reported 8.24M shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 4.86 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 78,842 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 185,109 shares.

