SoMee.Social (ONG) hits new $0.0153321753 price after 505.27% rise during a day

It was good day for SoMee.Social (ONG), as it jumped by $0.0153321753 or 505.27%, touching $0.0183666. Crypto Experts believe that SoMee.Social (ONG) is looking for the $0.02020326 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.0523071627165985. The highest price was $0.0183666 and lowest of $0.0030344247 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0030344247. It last traded at Liquid exchange.

For a month, SoMee.Social (ONG) tokens went up 56.71% from $0.01172 for coin. For 100 days ONG is up 9.20% from $0.01682. It traded at $0.04305 200 days ago. SoMee.Social (ONG) has 300.00M coins mined with the market cap $5.51 million. It has 300.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 17/06/2017. The Crypto ONG has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available.