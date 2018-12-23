Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased Copa Holdings (CPA) stake by 34.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 17,100 shares as Copa Holdings (CPA)’s stock declined 0.51%. The Somerset Capital Management Llp holds 32,900 shares with $2.63M value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Copa Holdings now has $3.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 540,587 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 42.40% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 06/04/2018 – EFE: Panama’s Copa Airlines to reimburse passengers affected by Venezuelan ban; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL TRAFFIC UP 11.9% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Accepts COPA Search Committee’s Unanimous Recommendation for New Chief Administrator; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – 7.2% INCREASE IN UNIT REVENUES IN QTR, WHICH OUTPACED 5.6% OIL-DRIVEN INCREASE IN UNIT COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings: March Available Seat Miles Up 8.4; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 83.1 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS

Among 5 analysts covering Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Equity Lifestyle Props had 5 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) on Tuesday, October 23 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) rating on Friday, August 24. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $104 target. See Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 21 investors sold Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 80.67 million shares or 0.62% more from 80.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 724,119 are held by Voya Management Llc. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 8,738 shares. Renaissance Group Llc holds 2,445 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 8.29 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Resolution Cap Limited owns 1.10 million shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 100,365 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lasalle Inv Limited Co holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 755,861 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com invested in 7,622 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.35M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 2,160 are owned by Lourd Limited Liability Co. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited holds 2,100 shares. 116,709 are owned by Strs Ohio.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $97.94. About 580,250 shares traded or 67.74% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 12.99% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $9.35 billion. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle oriented properties. It has a 41.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio of properties include various amenities and common facilities, such as a clubhouse, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, and cable television service, sauna/whirlpool spas, golf courses, tennis, shuffleboard and basketball courts, and exercise rooms.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $967,103 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $967,103 was sold by MAYNARD ROGER.

Among 7 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Copa Holdings had 10 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) rating on Wednesday, September 12. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $95 target. As per Friday, November 9, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Monday, August 13 to “Outperform”. The stock of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, October 22. The stock of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Imperial Capital. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 11 to “Neutral”. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”.

