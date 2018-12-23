Somerset Capital Management Llp increased Transocean Limited (RIG) stake by 73.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Somerset Capital Management Llp acquired 1.12 million shares as Transocean Limited (RIG)’s stock declined 25.83%. The Somerset Capital Management Llp holds 2.64 million shares with $36.84M value, up from 1.52M last quarter. Transocean Limited now has $3.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 32.45 million shares traded or 96.34% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21

COCA COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:COCSF) had a decrease of 1.44% in short interest. COCSF’s SI was 2.46M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.44% from 2.50 million shares previously. It closed at $5.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 334.58 million shares or 17.95% more from 283.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 22,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 69 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 531,527 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc reported 0.64% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 31,259 shares. The Texas-based Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.09% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Covington owns 1,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp reported 0.22% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 87,345 are held by Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.06% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.86M shares. Frontier Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2.48M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. American Assets Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.57% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Transocean a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: What Am I Missing With These Beaten-Down Offshore Drilling Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Closes the Acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Transocean had 8 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 19, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 20 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 18 by Fearnleys. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, December 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Fearnleys on Wednesday, August 1 to “Accumulate”.

Another recent and important Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Heineken Is A Juggernaut – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2015.