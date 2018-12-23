Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 5.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 8,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,696 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.97M, down from 149,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 15.04M shares traded or 117.90% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,468 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67M, down from 8,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $194.43. About 745,341 shares traded or 125.89% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 11.22% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q EPS $1.33; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to 8-Year High of 10.2653 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $17.03 million activity. 10,487 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares with value of $2.14 million were sold by Nicolelli Maurizio. $14.25 million worth of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was sold by HADLEY PHILIP A. 1,684 shares valued at $378,900 were sold by McNulty Matthew J on Monday, October 1.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 7,742 shares to 116,651 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).