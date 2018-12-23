Somerville Kurt F Decreased Smucker J M (SJM) Position; 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Has 2.67 Sentiment

1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.42, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 8 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 3 sold and decreased their holdings in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 386,870 shares, up from 364,639 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding 1347 Property Insurance Holdings in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Somerville Kurt F decreased Smucker J M (SJM) stake by 17.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F sold 5,255 shares as Smucker J M (SJM)’s stock declined 9.99%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 24,958 shares with $2.56 million value, down from 30,213 last quarter. Smucker J M now has $10.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 2.96 million shares traded or 126.39% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has declined 16.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: FDA Informed Company of Three Illness Reports; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disagree With FTC’s Conclusion; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Selling JM Smucker Overdone; 24/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – L CATTERTON AND THE LANG FAMILY TO SELL AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION TO THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $1.51 million activity. On Monday, September 10 Knudsen Jeannette L sold $166,104 worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 1,500 shares. 20,000 shares valued at $2.06M were bought by SMUCKER RICHARD K on Friday, November 30. BELGYA MARK R had sold 5,000 shares worth $545,750. 518 shares valued at $55,048 were sold by Penrose Jill R on Wednesday, June 20. The insider SMUCKER MARK T sold $277,550.

Somerville Kurt F increased Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 5,170 shares to 119,680 valued at $9.60M in 2018Q3. It also upped Paypal Holdings stake by 25,840 shares and now owns 41,473 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 4.30% less from 90.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 67,716 are owned by Pictet Asset Limited. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 15,160 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.06% or 2,538 shares. Schulhoff Comm, Ohio-based fund reported 6,278 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 29,589 shares. 141,625 were reported by Brown Advisory. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 342 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 28,946 shares. Pitcairn reported 2,220 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com owns 294,386 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 3,196 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. JM Smucker had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 3 report. On Thursday, November 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, down 17.60% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.5 per share. SJM’s profit will be $234.34 million for 11.66 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) to report earnings on March, 25. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PIH’s profit will be $2.46M for 2.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -270.83% EPS growth.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company has market cap of $22.77 million. The firm offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 38.38 P/E ratio. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $534,825 activity.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. for 50,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 88,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 4,001 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,357 shares.