Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 5.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 43,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,200 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.41 million, up from 756,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 930,858 shares traded or 92.09% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 1.46% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 37.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 429,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.26M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 23.96 million shares traded or 87.08% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $1.75 million activity. The insider Thompson Marcy J sold 693 shares worth $38,115. Another trade for 7,705 shares valued at $437,444 was made by McLeland Allan H on Friday, July 20. Harrell James A. III sold $41,838 worth of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) on Friday, November 16. 6,580 Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) shares with value of $367,514 were sold by Saunders Barry L. 1,884 shares were sold by Fuller Rodger D, worth $104,946.

Among 14 analysts covering Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. Sonoco Products Company had 43 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, April 19. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, September 1 to “Sell”. The company was reinitiated on Monday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 20. The company was initiated on Tuesday, November 10 by Macquarie Research. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”. Vertical Research downgraded Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) on Friday, July 21 to “Sell” rating. On Friday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, November 10.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $66.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 740,511 shares to 94,170 shares, valued at $35.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SON shares while 98 reduced holdings.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,526 shares to 265,683 shares, valued at $59.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 258,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,267 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.36 million activity. $6.00M worth of stock was sold by Gorman Christopher M. on Wednesday, July 25. $182,600 worth of stock was bought by MOONEY BETH E on Thursday, November 1. Dallas H James bought $199,984 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Monday, July 23. Another trade for 6,048 shares valued at $129,972 was sold by Schosser Douglas M. Shares for $92,750 were bought by KIMBLE DONALD R on Friday, November 2. Evans Trina M had sold 27,674 shares worth $572,105 on Monday, July 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings.