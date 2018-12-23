Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 45.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.87 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.22 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $400.94 million, down from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 4.05 million shares traded or 70.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in General American Investors Co (GAM) by 94.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 494,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,013 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, down from 523,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in General American Investors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 77,203 shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has declined 1.08% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fairfield Bush Com owns 4,166 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.05% or 69,717 shares. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Limited owns 99,192 shares. Eaton Vance owns 380,199 shares. 6,130 were reported by Carroll Fincl Associate. Wesbanco Bank accumulated 12,238 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.03% or 2,082 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 0.07% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.18% or 1,500 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 13,067 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith Communications has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dnb Asset Management As has 37,054 shares. Comm Bancshares reported 46,727 shares. The California-based Bender Robert has invested 0.38% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 118,018 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Among 31 analysts covering Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, up 37.87% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.69 per share. NSC’s profit will be $634.56 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.54% negative EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 211,647 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $334.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.41 million activity. $414,954 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Earhart Cynthia C on Wednesday, August 29. Shares for $5.85 million were sold by Squires James A on Monday, August 13.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,950 shares to 133,785 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Munienhanced Fd Men (MEN) by 199,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).