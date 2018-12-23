Sound Shore Management Has Lifted Total S.A. (TOT) Holding; Netapp (NTAP)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Sound Shore Management Inc increased Total S.A. (TOT) stake by 0.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sound Shore Management Inc acquired 24,786 shares as Total S.A. (TOT)’s stock declined 9.85%. The Sound Shore Management Inc holds 2.94 million shares with $189.01 million value, up from 2.91 million last quarter. Total S.A. now has $135.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 2.04 million shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO REJECTS IDEA OF CEILING OR FLOOR FOR OIL PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO HAVE OPTION TO LIFT ARCTIC LNG2 SHR TO 15%: CHALLENGES; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 02/05/2018 – Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR

Netapp Inc (NTAP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 224 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 213 reduced and sold positions in Netapp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 227.19 million shares, down from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Netapp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 10 to 6 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 193 Increased: 147 New Position: 77.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.30 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 51.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 21.18% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $259.45M for 13.77 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 10.33M shares traded or 215.45% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Lyons Wealth Management Llc. holds 8.38% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. for 49,245 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc owns 73,184 shares or 4.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sensato Investors Llc has 2.63% invested in the company for 177,400 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Management Group Lp has invested 2.53% in the stock. Evanston Investments Inc. Dba Evanston Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 124,692 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stake by 204,653 shares to 5.34 million valued at $235.42M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 20,083 shares and now owns 126,965 shares. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

