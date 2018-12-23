Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, down from 67,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Bank of America Proxy Shows CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Southern Co. (SO) by 50.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.27M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Southern Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.39 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $28.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 118,725 shares to 258,135 shares, valued at $42.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 31,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bank Ltd.(Adr) (NYSE:IBN).

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Shares for $776,025 were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C on Thursday, August 16. 9,000 shares were sold by Lantrip Mark, worth $428,207. Greene Kimberly S – sold $705,450 worth of stock.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SO’s profit will be $236.65M for 49.01 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 664,556 shares. Community Bank Of Raymore stated it has 0.38% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware holds 9,284 shares. Financial Advantage invested in 3% or 91,195 shares. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,072 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Blb&B reported 0.08% stake. Schroder Invest Gru holds 0.03% or 466,601 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,031 shares. & Mngmt Com reported 2,471 shares stake. Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 32,549 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Busey Co has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,765 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $64.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 9,040 shares to 15,610 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 12,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).