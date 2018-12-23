12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 15.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 42,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,407 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.41M, down from 281,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 333,937 shares traded or 62.21% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 41.19% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 20/04/2018 – Casella Waste Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 52.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 7,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00M, up from 15,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.39 billion market cap company. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 664,653 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.08% or 2.28 million shares. Earnest Prtn Limited has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Montecito Natl Bank holds 6,925 shares. Verus Financial Prtn Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 5,976 shares. Boys Arnold holds 0.08% or 13,237 shares. 4,601 are held by Spinnaker. Btim Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Cadence Mgmt Lc owns 50,724 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 430,203 shares. Archford Cap Strategies reported 0.27% stake. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Trust Department Mb Bank N A, Illinois-based fund reported 768 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 17,588 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 5 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 22 by SunTrust. On Monday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 6. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 16. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 2. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 26 by Mizuho. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Sunday, August 16 report.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Wilson Anthony L had sold 35,061 shares worth $1.66 million. 16,371 shares valued at $776,025 were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C on Thursday, August 16. 15,000 shares valued at $705,450 were sold by Greene Kimberly S – on Monday, December 3.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CWST’s profit will be $6.44M for 42.97 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.94 million activity. Shares for $383,748 were sold by BURKE MICHAEL K. 10,000 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares with value of $322,974 were sold by SCHMITT DAVID L. CALLAHAN JAMES F JR sold $279,900 worth of stock. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $624,000 was sold by Johnson Edwin D.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $420.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,253 shares to 127,438 shares, valued at $30.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 9 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Casella Waste Systems Inc. had 20 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. First Analysis maintained Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) on Friday, June 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by First Analysis to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, December 9. The stock of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Thursday, September 3. Raymond James upgraded the shares of CWST in report on Tuesday, January 26 to “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, September 7 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) rating on Friday, November 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $20.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, May 9 report. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus.