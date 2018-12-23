Southern Copper (SCCO) Analysts See $0.55 EPS; Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Saia had 5 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, November 1. See Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) latest ratings:

13/12/2018 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Initiates Coverage On

01/11/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85 New Target: $75 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $93 New Target: $88 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $57 New Target: $59 Maintain

04/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $77 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report $0.55 EPS on January, 23.SCCO’s profit would be $425.18 million giving it 13.73 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Southern Copper Corporation’s analysts see 14.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.77 million shares traded or 74.25% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 23.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Saia, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It has a 10.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 755,607 shares traded or 220.27% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 19.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold Southern Copper Corporation shares while 68 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 52.02 million shares or 4.10% less from 54.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jnba reported 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Apg Asset Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 15,000 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 196,199 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Geode Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 18,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,595 are held by Cap Innovations Lc. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). 28,050 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. 945,000 were reported by Growth L P. British Columbia Investment Management Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 63,028 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Southern Copper had 6 analyst reports since September 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 21 by Bradesco. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, September 19. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 6 report. The firm has “Reduce” rating by HSBC given on Monday, November 26. The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by UBS. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, November 12 report.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $23.35 billion. The firm is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It has a 24.26 P/E ratio. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant.