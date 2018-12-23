Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.52 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 3.93M shares traded or 50.76% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) by 135.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.41M, up from 766,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Travelport Worldwide Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 4.96M shares traded or 113.88% up from the average. Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) has risen 19.95% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TVPT News: 30/03/2018 – Elliott Associates Likes Solid Service of Travelport — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $2.535B-$2.585B; 12/04/2018 – Travelport likely to be put in play by Elliott; 26/03/2018 – Elliott Associates, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Travelport Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide 1Q EPS 47c; 12/03/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Limited Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Secured Notes Offering; 26/03/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS WILL SEEK TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH TRAVELPORT’S BOARD, MANAGEMENT ABOUT NUMEROUS OPERATIONAL, STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES; 26/03/2018 – Elliott says could buy Travelport, buys 12 percent stake; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRAVELPORT FINANCE (LUXEMBOURG) S.A.R.L OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 12/03/2018 – TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD – SENIOR SECURED NOTES WILL HAVE A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 15, 2026

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 716,375 shares to 585,919 shares, valued at $84.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.50M shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

Among 9 analysts covering Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelport Worldwide Limited had 19 analyst reports since December 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) on Friday, January 5 to “Underperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21 target in Friday, August 3 report. As per Wednesday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, December 11 by Imperial Capital. Suntrust Robinson initiated Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) rating on Tuesday, December 22. Suntrust Robinson has “Neutral” rating and $15 target. The stock of Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) earned “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Wednesday, April 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 23. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, May 15, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.

Among 31 analysts covering Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), 16 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Deere & Company had 141 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125.0 target in Monday, September 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, August 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $80 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $155.0 target in Tuesday, November 21 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 28 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 20.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 34.35% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.31 per share. DE’s profit will be $560.68 million for 20.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.48% negative EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.52 million shares to 5.86M shares, valued at $578.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM) by 16,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,620 are owned by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Tru Co. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 29,437 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company stated it has 68,115 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corp owns 2,035 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 0.07% stake. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Mariner Wealth Advisors has 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,794 are owned by Cwm. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.16% or 379,109 shares. Insight 2811, Michigan-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 2,302 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 5,261 shares. St Johns Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 4,765 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

