Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (BBT) by 6.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 10,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.95M, up from 173,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 9.20 million shares traded or 85.93% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 2.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 7,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 346,311 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.63 million, up from 339,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 8.36M shares traded or 59.23% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Air Says No Cracks Found in Engine Blade Checks So Far; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Rushes Engine Checks Amid First-of-Its-Kind Crisis; 18/04/2018 – Investigators are probing fractures in a blade in Southwest engine failure; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Diverts Flight for `Maintenance Review’ of Window; 07/03/2018 Southwest Airlines Honors Its New Orleans Service With State-Themed Tribute, Unveiling Louisiana One Aircraft; 27/04/2018 – PASSENGER SUES SOUTHWEST AIRLINES OVER LAST WEEK’S FATAL ENGINE EXPLOSION -BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N AIRPLANE IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER MEDIA REPORTS OF EMERGENCY LANDING; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in #Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS PREMATURE TO TALK ABOUT CHANGES TO MAKE NOW

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $463,688 activity. Watterson Andrew M sold $363,405 worth of stock or 6,130 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Southwest-Delta lawsuit takes turn, other airlines could enter Dallas Love Field – Dallas Business Journal” on December 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Has 21% Upside Potential, Argus Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on September 07, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is It Time To Fall In LUV With Southwest Airlines? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines: Earnings Power Still Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 249,532 are held by Hightower Limited Liability Corp. Tributary Management Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Becker Cap has invested 1.36% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 41,950 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Investment House Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,665 shares stake. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Finance Professionals Inc reported 1,868 shares. 18,449 are owned by Thomas White Intl Limited. Cls Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 738,391 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 762,805 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 8,614 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 320,868 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Among 24 analysts covering Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Southwest Airlines Co. had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, September 9. As per Friday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Wednesday, September 20 to “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 15 by Argus Research. As per Monday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, April 28 by Imperial Capital. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Friday, June 1 to “In-Line”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, June 22. Raymond James maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Friday, October 26. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $60 target.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 17,834 shares to 76,290 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley Co (NYSE:MS) by 90,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,188 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $945.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 17,512 shares to 182,575 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,174 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Us Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Limited, New York-based fund reported 180,955 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 0.07% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Legacy Private Tru holds 0.05% or 8,451 shares. Community Trust Investment has 14,275 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.1% or 749,411 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 437,588 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 421 shares. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc has invested 0.52% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Kistler invested in 0.05% or 2,491 shares. Afam Cap Inc stated it has 0.8% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Marshwinds Advisory Co holds 0.18% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 7,963 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Hudson Valley Investment Adv has 59,656 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co has 39,607 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory invested in 6.96 million shares.

Among 32 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB&T Corp had 115 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. FBR Capital maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Thursday, January 19 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, July 20. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by B. Riley & Co. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, January 8 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equalweight” on Wednesday, April 6. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $45.0 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 3.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T local leader’s role eliminated as part of management streamlining efforts – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Chart Shows What A Brutal December It’s Been For The S&P 500 – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “BB&T makes $500000, five-year commitment to fund ‘Ron Clark Academy Training Day’ for teachers – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “BB&T’s (BBT) Ratings Affirmed by Moody’s, Outlook Stable – Zacks.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $2,533 activity. Shares for $199,747 were bought by Graney Patrick C III on Thursday, December 6. Another trade for 611 shares valued at $30,245 was sold by HENRY I. PATRICIA.