Spark Investment Management Llc increased U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) stake by 56.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc acquired 6,160 shares as U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)’s stock declined 10.35%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 17,060 shares with $2.02M value, up from 10,900 last quarter. U S Physical Therapy Inc now has $1.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.07. About 279,756 shares traded or 205.85% up from the average. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 56.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.45% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector

WPX Energy Inc (WPX) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 161 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 137 sold and decreased their positions in WPX Energy Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 384.07 million shares, up from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding WPX Energy Inc in top ten positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 109 Increased: 93 New Position: 68.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.48 billion. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. WPX’s profit will be $37.83 million for 29.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Jvl Advisors L.L.C. holds 24.7% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. for 1.91 million shares. Brenham Capital Management L.P. owns 4.99 million shares or 15.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has 14.24% invested in the company for 1.01 million shares. The New York-based Beaconlight Capital Llc has invested 12.07% in the stock. Southport Management L.L.C., a Wyoming-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 12.75M shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $2.54 million activity. $227,500 worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was sold by BROOKNER MARK J. MCAFEE LAWRANCE W sold $351,199 worth of stock. $1.01M worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was sold by READING CHRISTOPHER J. Chapman Harry S bought $132,828 worth of stock. $144,375 worth of stock was sold by Trier Clayton on Friday, August 17.

