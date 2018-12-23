Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 53.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 124,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50M, up from 80,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 1.37M shares traded or 83.85% up from the average. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 3.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available-For-Sale Totaled $239.6M at March 31; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 48.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 47,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.91M, up from 98,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 2.50M shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 23.76% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K

Another recent and important Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Rollins announces three-for-two stock split, regular and special cash Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $4.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pacific Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 15,901 shares to 83,156 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 34,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold ROL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 81.30 million shares or 0.16% less from 81.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated holds 151,100 shares. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Raymond James Advsr Incorporated reported 91,183 shares stake. Shelton Cap Management reported 6,784 shares stake. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 3,400 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 5,293 shares. Sei Invests Co owns 39,419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Fuller And Thaler Asset has 310 shares. 1,648 were reported by Captrust Fin Advsrs. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 74,538 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 400 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,368 shares. Amp Capital, a Australia-based fund reported 32,764 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Among 8 analysts covering Rollins (NYSE:ROL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Rollins had 13 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti upgraded Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) on Tuesday, January 12 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, June 4. The company was maintained on Monday, August 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Monday, March 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Buckingham Research. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 1 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 20 by Zacks. The stock of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 28.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 40,903 shares to 56,297 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 86,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,700 shares, and cut its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

