Sparton (SPA) Forms $18.20 Double Bottom; Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Shorts Increased By 0.55%

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) had an increase of 0.55% in short interest. BLMN’s SI was 5.35M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.55% from 5.32M shares previously. With 1.02 million avg volume, 5 days are for Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s short sellers to cover BLMN’s short positions. The SI to Bloomin Brands Inc’s float is 5.91%. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 1.92M shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING

Among 8 analysts covering Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Bloomin Brands had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 18. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 17. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 11 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) on Wednesday, December 19 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BLMN vs. SBUX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “After The Selloff, Bloomin’ Brands Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “TripAdvisor names Bay area brands as some of the top chain restaurants – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fast-food roundup: Chick-fil-A’s rapid growthâ€¦ Boston Market sued over school lunches – Chicago Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Peek Under The Hood: FTLB Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. SMITH ELIZABETH A had sold 152,587 shares worth $2.82 million on Wednesday, August 1. Shares for $67,102 were sold by Schmidt David Peter on Friday, August 24. The insider HERLIHY DONAGH sold $151,620. On Friday, November 2 GROSSMAN MINDY F sold $167,640 worth of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) or 8,000 shares.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 15.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.45, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold Bloomin' Brands, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 82.23 million shares or 0.22% less from 82.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 57,326 shares. Highbridge Cap Ltd Llc reported 275,000 shares. 40,817 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 5,921 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.60M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 54,725 were reported by Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc stated it has 712,759 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 32,920 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Kingdon Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 516,344 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 89,235 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd holds 0.02% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) or 467,518 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).