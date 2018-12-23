Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 9,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,983 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03 million, down from 53,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 123,971 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.32M, down from 128,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Sunday, September 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Monday, June 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 27 by JP Morgan. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 21. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by FBN Securities. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 197,240 shares. Garde invested in 86,157 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc reported 405,351 shares stake. Saratoga Rech And Investment has 800,281 shares for 6.17% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management holds 531,308 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Montecito National Bank & invested in 1.49% or 43,703 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 0.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,787 shares. Ellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,500 shares. Cim Mangement reported 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Suntrust Banks invested in 2.56M shares or 1.52% of the stock. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters holds 60,000 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lockheed Martin Mgmt Com invested in 33,030 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ruggie Cap Gru accumulated 265 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: It’s Not All That Rosy – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Resilient Microsoft Stock Remains a Long-Term Winner – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Surface monitor could arrive in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Valuation Catches Up To Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) â€” How Did It Happen? – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. On Friday, August 31 Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 118,000 shares. $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Capossela Christopher C had sold 4,000 shares worth $432,000. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70M on Friday, October 26.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $499.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 139,845 shares to 258,184 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 4,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IAT).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. On Friday, November 2 Tassel Loic sold $131,509 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1,463 shares. 1,980 shares were sold by Majoras Deborah P, worth $161,077 on Monday, August 13. 3,081 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $276,951 were sold by Matthew Price. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.53M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Moeller Jon R sold $904,795 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 22. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 20,000 shares worth $1.86M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Com reported 5,145 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 3.38M shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Ycg Ltd Liability invested 3.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Klingenstein Fields Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 248,841 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 228,016 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm accumulated 0.16% or 16,624 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 385 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And Trust holds 134,926 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Marshwinds Advisory holds 42,875 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,482 shares. California-based Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reliance Communication has invested 4.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 20,096 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $871.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 18,942 shares to 90,629 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 59,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, December 14 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Jefferies. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 26 by Johnson Rice. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 12 to “Buy”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 19. Citigroup maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, December 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $104 target. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, December 18. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 16.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 03, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “P&G shares will keep outperforming volatile market as investors ‘seek stability’: Bank of America – CNBC” published on December 13, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks Defying the Market Selloff, Including Cronos – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dividend Titans Trading Like Growth Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.